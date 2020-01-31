KCFD helps three people, including two children, poison themselves with carbon monoxide

Three people suffered minor injuries from carbon monoxide poisoning in a home this morning.

The Kern County Fire Department said around 5:30 a.m. that firefighters were dispatched to a local residence after receiving a medical call. The department learned that three people from the residence were feeling bad.

When the firefighters arrived, they found that one adult and two miners were showing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, including dizziness, fatigue, nausea and shortness of breath. When they went to check the house, it was confirmed that the carbon monoxide was in the house.

The family was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the department said.

KCFD stated that the residence did not have a carbon monoxide detector installed. The ministry urges the community to install and regularly test carbon monoxide detectors in their homes to protect themselves from colorless and odorless gas.