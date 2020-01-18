KCON announces world contract dates

KCON has announced the dates for 2020 events to be held in many cities around the world. But what exactly is KCON?

KCON is exactly what its acronym stands for, a Korean Wave (Hallyu) convention held every year since 2012. Created by K-Pop Koreaboo and MNET America, the convention brings together K-Pop artists for several days. .

The contract was held for the first time in Los Angeles. Due to its significant response and success, it became bicoastal in 2015 and expanded to the east coast. In the opening year, Billboard K-Pop columnist Jeff Benjamin heard something very positive about the event.

“The convention really demonstrates its ability to overcome language barriers and start what could be an annual music tradition.”

At the meeting, participants will have the opportunity to check out Korean cuisine, participate in various panels, learn about the latest K-Beauty trends and much more. In addition, participants have the opportunity to meet their favorite K-Pop idols. Through artist concerts, you can meet your idol nearby, even with hi-touch or high five, during the meeting.

Along with the contract is a concert venue. Participants have the option to buy a ticket to see their favorite idols play live. It’s like a mini-K-Pop music festival. Previous KCON artists include BTS, Girls’ Generation, VIXX, Red Velvet, Monsta X, EXO, SEVENTEEN, LOONA and many more.

As for the dates, it was announced that KCON New York and KCON Los Angeles will be held in June and August respectively. KCON NY is in the Javits Center on June 12-14 and KCON LA will be in the Los Angeles Convention Center on August 27-30. The world event also announced its two international conventions in Japan (April 3-5) and Thailand (September 26-27). According to their website, more contracts will be announced soon.

So far, ticket information has not yet been released. But if you are interested in learning about Korean culture in any way, KCON is the place for you.