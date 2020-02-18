[kcso-arrests-two-for-illegal-possession-of-a-firearm]

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Two persons ended up arrested on Monday on suspicion of being gang customers in illegal possession of a firearm.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Workplace reported deputies have been despatched to the 700 block of Cypress Ave. in Wasco at all around three p.m. right after acquiring data about an illegal possession of a firearm. When they arrived, they contacted an 18-yr-aged and a 17-12 months-aged.

The department claimed the deputies searched the home and uncovered a loaded firearm that had been discarded.

Daniel Malanche was arrested on suspicion of various firearms-associated offenses, like being a felon and gang member in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm whilst underneath the impact of a managed substance and possession of a huge capability magazine.

The juvenile was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of bogus identification to a peace officer, possession of a firearm by an energetic legal street gang member, participation in a legal avenue gang, and unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm in a public position.