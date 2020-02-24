[kcso-hunting-for-at-risk-lacking-guy]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Business is still searching for an at-threat gentleman who has been lacking given that Feb. 10.

The office said 63-12 months-old Allen Turner was last viewed in Bakersfield. He is white, five feet 10 inches tall, 120 lbs, with brown hair and gray eyes. He was carrying a red sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Turner is thought of to be at-chance thanks to psychological well being problems and not being able to care for himself.

Anybody with details on Turner’s whereabouts are urged to call the Sheriff’s Business office at 661-861-3110.