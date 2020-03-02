[kcso-identifies-bone-identified-in-maricopa-past-year-as-lacking-lompoc-gentleman]

Lompoc resident Zacharey Wilks has been lacking considering the fact that 2017. Courtesy of KSBY 6 News.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has recognized stays identified on Freeway 166 in Maricopa past calendar year.

The department verified that a bone observed on Freeway 166 east of Soda Lake Road in November 2019 belongs to missing 29-yr-aged Lompoc person Zacharey Tayler Wilks. On Feb. 13, his continues to be were recognized via DNA.

The Sheriff’s Business office mentioned the cause and fashion of dying are unidentified.

The department stated two bones were identified by a Search and Rescue workforce in the place a handful of days right after a wrecked automobile was found out by the California Freeway Patrol in the identical area.

“The incident did not look to be refreshing and no system was located inside the motor vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Place of work claimed.

The department mentioned the auto belonged to Wilks. In accordance to KSBY six Information, Wilks experienced remaining Lompoc on Could 24, 2017 for a journey to Las Vegas but by no means arrived.

Immediately after an examination was finished, one particular of the bones was identified to be human and the other non-human, the Sheriff’s Office environment reported. DNA was then despatched to the Department of Justice for examination.

In addition, the Sheriff’s Office contacted Wilks’ spouse and children, which has submitted their DNA for comparison to see if the bone belonged to him. The division didn’t explain no matter if Wilks was eventually discovered utilizing the DNA from the bone or his family’s DNA.