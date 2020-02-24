[kcso-identifies-boy-killed-in-weekend-rollover-crash-in-shafter]

The Kern County Sheriff’s Workplace has determined a boy killed in a rollover crash that transpired in Shafter on Friday.

The division said 6-year-aged Jaden Jimenez died at Kern Professional medical Centre on Friday afternoon after suffering serious accidents from a collision that happened before that day on Tulare Avenue.

Jaden was a passenger in a automobile that left the roadway and crashed in the 30000 block of West Tulare Avenue, just east of Poplar Avenue.

Two others inside of the vehicle experienced average injuries, in accordance to the California Highway Patrol.

The induce of the crash is however less than investigation.