[kcso-investigating-rash-of-robberies]

This gentleman is suspected in a theft that happened in Bakersfield on Friday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office environment is investigating a rash of robberies that hit the county previous 7 days.

The office reported it responded to seven robberies last 7 days, 4 of which just took place on Sunday. The robberies — most of which included weapons — are thought to be unrelated.

Feb. 18

At all-around 3: 56 p.m., deputies have been sent to the corner of Quincy and Robinson streets in Bakersfield immediately after acquiring a report of an armed robbery in the location, the Sheriff’s Office environment reported.

The target reported he was marketing corn on the corner when two suspects, Hispanic males in their mid 20s, pulled up next to him in a white two-doorway Toyota Corolla. 1 of the suspects brandished a shotgun at him and demanded his dollars.

The very last three numbers of the suspect’s motor vehicle license plate are 511.

Feb. 20

At 9: 17 p.m., deputies ended up sent to the McDonalds at 35102 Merle Haggard Push in Bakersfield for a report of an armed theft. Store personnel reported two adult males entered the retail outlet with their faces included and that one particular of them was armed with a shotgun, in accordance to KCSO.

The employees stated the armed suspect fired just one shot into the ceiling, following which they still left with money. They ended up driving a silver sedan, the department mentioned.

Feb. 22

At eight: 36 a.m., deputies in Bakersfield responded to an armed robbery in progress at The Cigarette Store at 5400 Olive Push. The suspect was explained as a white male adult, 20-30 decades old, heavy create, putting on a black sweater with white lettering, black baseball hat and blue denims.

The suspect was armed with a handgun, and still left with cash, KCSO claimed.

Feb. 23

At four: 40 a.m., deputies were being referred to as to the Chevron Station at 20656 Tracy Avenue around Buttonwillow for an armed robbery. The personnel noted that a white man entered the keep sporting a ski-model mask and was armed with a handgun. The suspect left with hard cash and a box of cigars. It’s unidentified if he experienced a auto close by, the Sheriff’s Workplace said.

Just a brief even though later on at 5: 20 a.m., deputies were being dispatched to Los Amigos Sector at 9501 Taft Freeway to look into a report of an additional armed theft. The staff mentioned a black person sporting gloves and armed with a gun entered the shop. The suspect left with dollars in a dim-coloured two-doorway Honda.

At 5: 10 p.m., deputies in Bakersfield responded to the Cricket Wireless at 6221 Niles Avenue after having a report of a theft. The suspect was a black man putting on a black ski mask, white hoodie, black sweat pants and a backpack. He simulated a handgun and took money and several iPhones prior to fleeing on foot, KCSO reported.

The last incident happened at 9: 50 p.m. in Lamont. The Sheriff’s Office claimed deputies ended up called to S & S Mini Mart at 10618 Key Street immediately after two suspects armed with handguns robbed the retailer and fled on foot with dollars. No one was damage and no a single was arrested, the office claimed.

Any individual with data about any of the robberies is encouraged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.