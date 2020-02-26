[kcso:-lacking-at-threat-male-uncovered]

UPDATE: Just about five months considering that he was claimed missing, the Kern County Sheriff’s Business office declared Wednesday that Joshua Cummings was found in Huntington Seaside. No other information were being unveiled.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Workplace is hunting for a man who went missing on Oct. 4.

The division mentioned 38-12 months-outdated Joshua Cummings previous spoke to his mother and mentioned he was in Los Angeles. It is not known what Cummings is sporting. The department stated Cummings is at chance because of to mental wellbeing troubles.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Workplace is looking for a gentleman who went lacking on Oct. 4. / Image: Kern County Sheriff’s Business

He has been explained as remaining white, five feet 10 inches tall, 200 lbs with brown hair and green eyes. He has a tattoo of Hawaiian Islands on 1 of his arms and a tribal tattoo on the other.

Any one with info on his whereabouts is urged to get in touch with the Kern County Sheriff’s Business office at (661) 861-3110.