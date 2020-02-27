[kcso-looking-for-man-required-in-attempted-murder-in-wofford-heights]

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office environment is wanting for a guy suspected of attempted homicide in Wofford Heights.

The department reported 38-12 months-outdated Young Van Ross is desired in connection with an attempted homicide that took position earlier currently. Ross has been explained as white, 38 a long time aged, five toes 10 inches tall with brown hair and a long beard. He was very last found wearing a blue shirt and blue trousers.

KCSO reported Ross is armed and hazardous. Any individual who sees the suspect is urged to instantly get in touch with 911.