[kcso-nevertheless-hunting-for-prospects-in-lethal-2019-capturing]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Business office explained it demands the public’s aid with its investigation into a murder that happened very last 12 months.

The division stated it is on the lookout for potential customers on a homicide that took place on Oct. 25, 2019 in close proximity to the La Villa Taqueria, positioned at 4001 NIles St. Gerardo Chocoteco, 29, was killed in a taking pictures in the region.

Yet another man was shot in the leg and survived, KCSO mentioned. He was located shot inside the La Villa Taqueria.

Anybody with info on the case is urged to contact the department at 661-861-3110.