BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Business is on the lookout for a suspect required for grand theft at a Sam’s Current market very last yr.

The department said that on Nov. 16 at 9: 55 p.m., the suspect entered Sam’s Industry at 318 White Lane and stole a case made up of about $10,000 worth of lottery tickets.

If anyone has facts on the suspect, they are requested to get hold of KCSO at 661-861-3110.