[kcso-searching-for-two-suspects-in-a-mcdonald’s-armed-theft]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Place of work is hunting for two suspects in an armed theft that took put Thursday evening at a McDonald’s on Merle Haggard Push.

4 staff and two prospects ended up inside of the McDonald’s when two gentlemen with their faces coated walked in and demanded cash, deputies explained.

A person of the gentlemen was armed with a shotgun and fired just one shot into the ceiling. Deputies stated no was wounded throughout the function.

The personnel handed in excess of the revenue to the suspects and took off in a silver vehicle, deputies stated.

At this time the investigation is ongoing.

Any individual with data on the circumstance is questioned to get in touch with the Kern County Sheriff’s Business at 661-861-3110.