[kcso-seeks-help-discovering-killer-of-wasco-gentleman]

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is inquiring for the public’s support acquiring the killer of a Wasco guy shot useless in August.

Miguel Lopez, 37, was shot and killed at about nine: 20 p.m. on Aug. 27, in accordance to deputies. Anyone shot Lopez in front of his dwelling in the 2300 block of Camellia Street.

Any one with data regarding this situation is requested to contact the Sheriff’s Workplace at 861-3110 or the Magic formula Witness Line at 322-4040.