[keanu-reeves-filmed-leaping-off-a-roof-in-san-francisco-for-‘matrix-4’-reboot]

Keanu Reeves has been filmed jumping off a roof when capturing Matrix 4 in San Francisco.

Eagle-eyed supporters have been holding check out and just one caught the footage of two higher flyers planning a different hair-increasing scene.

Whether the actors concerned in the stunt are without a doubt Reeves and yet another direct actor – the film co-stars Carrie-Ann Moss, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris – or a pair stunt doubles remains unclear at this issue.

The footage, taken from an opposing office environment developing, sees the two actors leaping off a roof while hooked up to wires — test it out under.

The shoot for the impending sequel started before this month in San Francisco, and will shift to Chicago and Germany later on this 12 months.

One more clip from the set commenced to flow into a couple of months in the past as Reeves was noticed filming in San Francisco.

Although a lot of familiar faces are returning for the sequel, Hugo Weaving, who portrayed Agent Smith in the to start with a few films, lately confirmed that he will not star considering that the filming clashed with his starring job in the theatre creation of The Go to.

Matrix four will be directed by Lana Wachowski who, with her sister Lilly, directed the initial 3 films of the franchise.

The movie is due for launch on May perhaps 21, 2021 – the similar working day as Keanu Reeves will also star in John Wick 4.