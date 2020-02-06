Keanu Reeves films “The Matrix 4” in San Francisco and impresses the fans

Imagine the following: It’s your first morning in San Francisco. Do you stroll across the Golden Gate Bridge to stroll through old redwoods? Are you letting the history of Alcatraz sink in? Hike to the mission district for lunch? Pedestrian traffic is growing in Chinatown, but you’re in no hurry.

A feeling of calm lies above you, a satisfaction from head to toe, the feeling that everything is fine right here, right now.

You feel a presence.

The noise drops. The crowd divides under soft sunlight. You can see him there across the street. It appears to be floating. All the energy in the world flows through it. Glowing, holy, perfect.

Your next words destroy the silence.

“Is that … Keanu Reeves? “

Yes child yes it is.

Anyway, I imagine how viewers felt this morning when they looked at Reeves and. snatched Carrie-Ann Moss Filming The Matrix 4 in San Francisco.

New footage from Chinatown shows Reeves roaming a legion of assistants on the set before taking selfies with some enthusiastic fans.

Other settings show how moss mixes in front of a restaurant, which you might see in the hugely hyped sequel to the saga.

We strongly encourage you to work through these shots of your appearance and take your mind with you for the rest of your day.

I mean come on.

Matrix 4 is scheduled for release on May 21st – the same day as Reeves’ other upcoming bangers. John Wick 4 What a blessed day that will be.

Image:

@ashiipants / Instagram