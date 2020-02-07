Keanu Reeves & GF Alexandra Grant have been together “for years”

It was a quiet day in November (I don’t really know if that’s true, I’m just trying to frame the scene here) when suddenly everything changed. Keanu Reeves, The longtime friend of the Internet, made his red carpet debut with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant, They are a divine couple, there is no denying it, but my longstanding fantasy that Keanu Reeves would show up in Australia, discover me in a crowd and fall in love with me was suddenly broken. But it turned out that I never really had a chance because Reeves and Grant seem to have been “together for several years”.

Grant is a Los Angeles-based artist if you are unfamiliar with her. You can see her work on Instagram here. The two got to know each other some time ago, wrote two books together, Ode To Happiness (published in 2011) and Shadows (published in 2016), and they are co-owners of X Artists’ Books (founded in 2017).

On that fateful November day, Reeves and Grant made their public debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

(Photo by Taylor Hill / Getty Images)

No matter actor Jennifer Tilly – Grant’s buddy – told page 6 on Wednesday that she had first heard about the couple some time ago.

“I remember a few years ago, about a year and a half ago, (Grant) said,” Keanu Reeves is my friend “and I think,” Wait. What? What? What? “Said Tilly at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women event.

Tilly continued: “It is really surprising to me that she has suddenly gone to an event with him in the past five months and everyone has gone crazy, such as: ‘It is his new girlfriend’ because she has visited many people Events with him.

“It suddenly appeared that he had been seeing her for several years.”

Tilly said she recently saw Reeves at Grant’s last art opening. She described the duo as the “perfect couple” because they are both so reserved and not very much in the spotlight.

Grant is a “cool, elegant woman,” she added from her friend.

“And (Reeves) is a really great guy too, but he’s really lucky.”

