[kedah-facial-area-uphill-process-in-second-spherical-fa-cup-match]

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (next remaining) welcoming Kedah’s soccer players at Wisma Darulaman in Alor Star, July 17, 2019. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Feb 24 — Kedah will have their perform lower out for them in their mission to protect the 2020 FA Cup just after remaining drawn to fight another soccer giant, Pahang in the next round.

Together with Selangor, the Purple Eagle squad has been the most profitable staff in the Malaysia Cup historical past for getting gained the title five moments. Kedah are on the lookout to document a hat-trick at their household turf, Darul Aman stadium in Alor Setar.

A full of 16 FA Cup 2nd spherical matches will acquire spot on March 17 and 18.

Kedah Football Association (KFA) executive secretary Shahrul Shamsudin, even so, is self-assured that the workforce will be in a position to showcase a excellent overall performance due to the fact preparations for Aidil Sharin Sahak’s squad started in December for the Asian Champions League (ACL) playoffs.

“We will be meeting a potent staff and this match promises to be interesting. In this elimination spherical the draw relies upon on luck but we will check out our most effective to progress to the next spherical.

“We have played a number of competitive matches, together with the ACL so we deal with all matches similarly. We have recognized some weaknesses following the Unity Defend motion against Perak and have built some improvements,” he informed reporters right after the second-spherical attract ceremony, right now.

Kedah will kick off the season with a clash in opposition to six-time Tremendous League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) for the Charity Shield this Friday at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri.

JDT, the 2016 FA Cup champions are getting an a lot easier route as they will experience an beginner workforce from the M3 League, Kuala Lumpur Rovers.

In the meantime, Selangor will meet up with Sarawak United FC, Perak to meet up with Kuala Terengganu Rovers, Sarawak to clash with Terengganu FC although Sabah will meet up with Kuala Lumpur.

The second round of the FA Cup will require 32 groups, such as 12 CIMB Super League groups, eight Leading League teams, 9 M3 League teams and a few M4 League teams.

Previously, Shopee Cellular Malaysia Sdn Bhd, signed an agreement with the Malaysian Football League (MFL) as the major sponsor of the FA Cup for the third consecutive 12 months.

Second spherical draw

Felda United vs Kelantan United

Melaka vs Langkawi Town FC

Markless ST vs Armed Forces FC

Selangor vs Sarawak United FC

PJ Metropolis FC vs Imigresen FC

Kuantan FC vs KSR Sains

Mahsa vs PDRM

Perak vs Kuala Terengganu Rovers

KL Rovers vs JDT

UiTM FC vs Kuching FA

Sarawak vs Terengganu FC

SS FC vs UKM FC

Kelantan vs Protap FC

Penang vs Negri Sembilan

Kedah vs Pahang

Sabah vs Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama