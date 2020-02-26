[kedah-political-scenario:-mukhriz-asks-for-time-right-before-issuing-statement]

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir tonight requested for time to be supplied to him right before he challenges any statement about present political developments in the condition. — Photo by Firdaus Latif

ALOR SETAR, Feb 26 — Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir tonight questioned for time to be presented to him just before he troubles any assertion relating to current political developments in the point out.

“Be patient, give me time to fulfill with my colleagues before I situation a statement. There are lots of much more things which I need to have to do to make certain Kedah’s upcoming,” he mentioned briefly to reporters when achieved at the Sultan Abdul Halim Airport right here.

He arrived on a Firefly flight from Kuala Lumpur at about 8.20 pm, with his spouse Tok Puan Norzieta Zakaria.

The Mentri Besar is envisioned to convene a specific conference with condition government councillors at his official home Seri Mentaloon listed here, tonight.

The political developments in Kedah proceed to pose questions, with equally the government bloc and the Opposition nonetheless preserving mum on any improvements to the condition administration.

There are 36 condition legislative assembly seats in Kedah, with PAS occupying 15, Bersatu (six), PKR (7), Amanah (four), Umno (two) and DAP (two). The political uncertainty which unfolded on Monday at federal level with the Key Minister’s resignation and Bersatu’s departure from the Pakatan Harapan alliance, has elevated issues about the posture of PH-led point out governments. — Bernama