Keegan Allen joins Jared Padalecki’s Walker reboot at The CW

According to Wide range, Keegan Allen (Quite Very little Liars) has been additional to the solid of The CW’s Walker reboot, becoming a member of Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) and Lindsey Morgan (The 100).

Related: Lindsey Morgan Joins Jared Padalecki’s Walker Collection at The CW

Walker follows Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns residence to Austin following being undercover for two years, only to explore there’s tougher do the job to be finished at home. He’ll endeavor to reconnect with his kids, navigate clashes with his family, and find sudden popular ground with his new husband or wife (Morgan) — 1 of the to start with women of all ages in Texas Rangers’ record — though escalating more and more suspicious about the circumstances bordering his wife’s death.

Allen will participate in Liam Walker. Described as sensible, a little bit smug, but with a strong ethical compass, Liam is Walker’s younger homosexual and conservative brother who has been not too long ago promoted to assistant DA. Liam and Walker are near, but Liam gives his brother no shortage of rough love. Liam has often stayed shut to dwelling, normally sacrificing his personalized life in favor of his family members obligations. In Walker’s absence, he stepped up to take Walker’s children less than his wing. Liam’s near relationship with Walker’s son and daughter can make Walker a bit jealous.

Associated: Tzi Ma & Kheng Hua Tan Joins The CW’s Female-Led Kung Fu Reboot