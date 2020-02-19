[keegan-allen-signs-on-for-‘walker’-with-jared-padalecki-&-lindsey-morgan]

Keegan Allen is heading to The CW!

It was just introduced that the 30-year-previous Quite Minor Liars actor has joined the forged of the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot Walker, Range experiences.

Keegan will consider on the function of Liam Walker, who is smart, somewhat smug, but with a solid moral compass, Liam is Walker’s more youthful gay and conservative brother who has been a short while ago promoted to assistant DA.

Liam and Walker are shut, but Liam offers his brother no shortage of difficult like. Liam has always stayed near to house, frequently sacrificing his private everyday living in favor of his family duties.

In Walker’s absence, he stepped up to just take Walker’s youngsters underneath his wing. Liam’s shut marriage with Walker’s son and daughter will make Walker a little bit jealous.

Keegan joins earlier announced forged Jared Padalecki and Lindsey Morgan. The exhibit has by now been picked up to collection.