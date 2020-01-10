Keegan Kolesar scores two goals if Wolves come above .500

Loading...

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Keegan Kolesar produced two power play goals in the first 11 minutes to activate Wolves’ 5-2 win over the San Antonio Rampage on Friday night at the AT&T Center.

Strikers Valentin Zykov, Brandon Pirri and Patrick Brown also scored for the Wolves (18-17-3-1), who scored three power-play goals one season high. Goalkeeper Oscar Dansk (13-6-1) placed 33 saves to achieve his ninth victory in his last 10 games.

The Wolves have gone 7-2-1-1 in their last 11 games to consolidate their third place in the Central Division of the AHL and to rise above .500 for the first time since November 9.

The teams exchanged power-play goals in the first six minutes. The Wolves were the first to score 2:04 when forward Reid Duke handed the puck to the defensive blue line to Kolesar, who built up a cup of steam and slalmed through several San Antonio defenders before beating goalkeeper Ville Husso up close for his first goal of the season.

Austin Poganski from San Antonio responded at 5:12 AM. Defenseman Zach Whitecloud expected a Rampage pass over the slot and broke it, but the deflection went straight to Poganski for a quick flip.

Kolesar delivered another power-play goal at 10:47 of the first after Duke delivered a perfect backhand pass to Kolesar and only broke to the goal. Husso rejected Kolesar’s first shot when he was hit by center Cam Darcy. While the official raised his hand to call the penalty, Kolesar chased the rebound past the backboards and hit it off Husso’s skate into the net for the 2-1 lead.

Zykov pushed the Wolves’ advantage to 3-1 with another power-play record only 1:06 in the second. Brandon Pirri passed on the puck to Zykov at the top of the right-hand faceoff circle. Zykov turned away from two Rampage defenders, reached the bottom of the circle and raised a wrist from the top shelf.

Pirri delivered his ninth goal of the year to give the Wolves a 4-1 lead on 9:38 of the second. Pirri tried to shoot at Husso up close, but his stick broke. He sprinted to the bench, received a new cane from Wolves material manager Ryan Shoufer, rushed back to the high bet and accepted a Patrick Brown pass that he hammered home.

The Rampage (13-15-5-4) narrowed the gap to 4-2 with 6:34 left in the second to Poganski’s second goal of the night. San Antonio earned a power-play opportunity shortly thereafter, but the Wolves took advantage of a bad pass for a 2-on-1 rush that led to Brown’s shortened goal. Husso stopped Gage Quinney’s attempt to jam the puck home, but the rebound went straight to Brown for a wide open net.

Brown’s goal inspired San Antonio to remove Husso in favor of backup target Adam Wilcox. Husso (9-11-6) stopped 17 of 22 shots while Wilcox handled all five he encountered.

Chicago and San Antonio meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday.