Keep an eye out for Japan’s sleep attempts

Sleep.

Those who succeed without effort cannot imagine the longing it triggers. The more you long for it, the further it goes back. The further it goes back, the more you long for it. It will be everything in life. All other gates fade next to it. Oh, for a few hours of sleep!

Japan is a superpower without sleep. Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development statistics show that Japanese people sleep an average of 442 minutes a night, up from 528 minutes in the US, 542 in China, 513 in France and 508 in the UK. One in five Japanese people sleep poorly, the Ministry of Health says – one in three of those over 60.

Why is sleep so difficult to grasp? Why should such a natural function be so difficult to achieve? Aren’t we working hard enough? Trains on which commuters doze to and from their notorious long working hours answer this question clearly enough. Maybe we work too hard? Exhaustion beyond a certain point – especially mental exhaustion; Office exhaustion – sleep turns against us. Sleep (as opposed to dozing, which is not reality) has to be persuaded – almost prayed. The bed of sleep requires careful, almost ritual care. The stressed, overworked and depressed are too stressed, overworked and depressed. Your invitation to sleep is rather rough. Sleep shrinks.

In a book entitled “Overcoming Sleep Disorders” (February 2020), sleep therapist Osami Kajimoto teaches us how to woo sleep. Start, he says, by giving it a very high priority.

Imagine: We spend (or should) spend a third of our life – 27 years of an 80-year life span – and, as the saying goes, sleep “dead for the world”. What a waste. We could work, play, learn – in one word, live. Right – but the physiology does not tolerate defiance. A sleep-deprived rat dies within 20 days, Kajimoto says. An adolescent who is sleepless for 11 days may experience permanent vision problems and memory loss.

Regardless, society requires us to eat their pounds of meat. Overload and stress are just as common to modern life as they are harmful to mental and physical health. If they don’t keep us awake, they send us into the wrong sleep, a poor quality sleep – shallow if it should be deep, deep if it should be shallow – that matures rather than restores.

Ideally, we should sleep at dusk and rise with the sun. The photo in the mook that shows this point shows a lion. Man is also a daily animal. At least nature wanted us – but natural life is far from us and incompatible with the demands society places on us (and the demands we place on it: information around the clock, entertainment, shopping, lighting, Action). The alarm clock wakes us up regardless of the state we are in. A loud noise increases the heart rate and blood pressure. High heart rate and high blood pressure affect sleep quality, among other things.

Every plant and every animal sleeps. Why can’t people who are so much smarter than the wisest animals do what every house and dung beetle does without thinking? Because nature cares for them, because it stopped taking care of us a long time ago. That’s why we need sleep therapy and therapists like Kajimoto.

As he shows us, it is an extremely complex subject. Everyone knows about stress and depression and we are not surprised when they call them, but the nuances and subtleties they unfold are seductive. Sleep brings enormous benefits to its voters, but demands a lot in return. Is your sleeping environment acceptable – is your pillow the right height, your mattress the right consistency, is the lighting in the bedroom neither too bright nor too dark? What about your daily routine Should you eat more or less of this or that? Do you have enough exercise? Breathe correctly? Bathe at the right time, in water at the right temperature?

Do you snore? It is a bad sign if you do this. This means that the air is not circulating properly and that although you may be sleeping, you are not sleeping well. This is one of the reasons why people wake up without refreshment. Fortunately, there is a remedy. One is a series of tongue exercises, short, intense tongue strokes – push out, pull in, shake to the left, shake to the right. It looks ridiculous. Do it in front of a mirror and you’ll laugh at yourself. Laughter is also therapeutic.

In the end, Kajimoto’s message is optimistic – good sleep is attainable – but sometimes when you read it you wonder if the dice are not stacked against us. You would appear to have to leave almost all of society to negotiate the delicate set of rules that provide an environment for sleep that it will accept. Workers have to satisfy bosses, raise children, pay bills. For anyone who wants to move forward or is afraid of losing ground, sleep cannot be a priority – can it?

You can adopt this attitude if you want. I don’t care about sleep. Slow it down and watch it fade. Advocate your duties, responsibilities, and the inevitable distractions of modern life, and ignore you – it has already forgotten you; They don’t exist as far as that is concerned. The consequences can be devastating, warns Kajimoto. They extend far beyond the burning eyes, the sluggish brain and the oppressed soul, which every sleepless person knows so well, to physical illnesses. It is believed that sleep disorders promote, if not cause, almost every disease known to us, from colds to heart disease, allergies to diabetes, indigestion to cancer.

Sleep has a sense of humor. It mocks us. There are people who say – and every half-zombie with sleep deprivation knows at least one -: “I can sleep anywhere, anytime. As soon as my head touches the pillow, I’m out of light. “Your situation is as enviable as your swagger – or maybe not. It is bad, warns Kajimoto. Falling asleep too quickly means falling into the wrong sleep.

You may not notice it at first, but there is a so-called “sleep debt” that builds up over time and eventually confronts you with exhaustion that you cannot explain. Then pay the price for these quiet, relaxing years. Japan’s sleep debt is said to total 15 trillion yen in economic terms. Good night to everybody.

Big in Japan is a weekly column that deals with topics discussed by local media organizations. Michael Hoffman’s latest book is a collection of essays entitled “Fuji, Sinai, Olympos”.