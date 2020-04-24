‘Keep it safe!’ Email experience during Crisis

When the epidemic hit this March, current rules on social transactions went out the window. People who know each other start asking each other how things are going and want to hear the details. The coworkers, who were forced out of the office and stepped in, began to change very little personal information about their lives. As the definition of crisis management evolves, every communication, business or human, becomes an introspection process. He is moving (at least initially). This means that the existing system must be reviewed. Among them: email registration.

It is clear that some must be eaten. “Cheers” can be extremely stressful in the best of times. Of course he was in the moment of the disease. Do the “Best Greetings” fail to interrupt? During a disaster they do. Clear clarity is what should have the status of a meaningful sentence that can now be read as weak. “Even our very own social networks,” Ben Zimmer said, “are packed in the days.”

For those pros who continue to work – like a white collar doing their jobs directly – this is a choice people make more often than usual. Good knows that many of us have more issues to look for, but it raises the question: How do we implement this tradition at a time of global destruction?

In spite of heated debate with respect to The best way to close an email, the words we use in everyday situations is not so important. Author of linguistics Gretchen McCulloch, author Because the Internet: Understanding the New Language Laws.

Yes, some people make it a calling card (“My Wife!”). But overall we are registering the farewell truth in more detail, in the email as we discuss. We may not know why we use the words we do. When you say “okay,” you’re doing it because that’s a short way of “God be with you?” Probably not. You just follow the script like everyone else. Then there’s a problem with a sentence that we don’t often think about, like “The best,” like suddenly.

One of the functions of Email is to describe the relationship between sender and recipient. (“All my love” means you are family. “Faithfully” means I hope you pay me rent.) And of course, everyone’s relationship has been transformed by Ebola – we’re all in an emergency now and then. Everybody knows that – so protest against these veers is negligible, if not human.

Related Articles

Yet the specifics of someone’s mood may be different from normal, which makes it difficult to pick a new sentence and use it in every post you send. “Stay calm” can go down if this person’s major problem is tiring. It is impossible if the person is grieving.

We are also in a rapidly evolving environment, as the Centers for Disease Control wants. As we moved from Week One of the shelters in place to All This Week, the overall atmosphere changed. The ability to quickly get along with everyone is weak (which is nice, because it gets a little tired, right?). Yet the need for attention is unknown. The likelihood of sending cold email messages to other unemployed or sick or bereaved people has increased. At the same time, the need for catharsis – and the willingness of people to achieve it by mocking the status quo – is on the rise.

McCulloch said: “Every good decision today can be different than a week.” Also, there is at least one way to stay relevant when it comes to summer: the skin is good.

As a new guide about social Not far away, some people have found signs that combine well wishes with a reminder of what everyone should do: “Stay safe and at home!” or “stay safe and wash those hands.”

Some combine PSA with cleverness, with privileges subsidized. “With a clean hand and thanks,” read the hidden list of those built at the end of April. Some have done it while clearing the field of phrases that they have never heard the correct answer. Outside is “Old” and in “Hands.”

Many people have embraced a fraction of “Stay Well” or “Cure” or “Pay Attention.” Some have already used one of them daily and have doubled: “Be careful and Wishing you good luck ”(emphasis mine). And they have no reliable way of contending: These sentences are long because they send a meaningful message.

But the fact that these options have made people turn to the beginning, causing more people to turn to them – including PR people who are in a major coronavirus-based online marketing campaign – has taken power out of their control. good. At this point, these right-handers can already be heard, like the “thoughts and prayers” that are expressed after a disaster. It is not wrong to say. It may feel very helpful either.

The Story of Pornography

This Japanese Island becomes a Coronavirus Warning to the World

Hokkaido, Japan, is shut down early and contains an outbreak. When the governor lifts some restrictions, the second storm kicks in even harder

Fortunately, explains Zimmer, he fell in a region of dialect known as speech processing. A language does something when it is uttered, like a judge who says, “Now I mention you husband and wife” and it makes you a husband and wife. If a speech works, he says, two things must happen: it must be demonstrated and it must have a positive effect on its audience. Whether or not goodwill to achieve this “can depend on whether it’s really upsetting or frustrating,” Zimmer said. If she does finally say, “she may lack the strength we would like to have in the world.”

Entrepreneurs like “Sitting safe” can seem like they have no problems, even if they are meant to be. Douglas Gentile, a professor of psychology at Iowa State University who studies altruism, says that hopefully, such words serve as a reminder. In his eyes, it may be a sign of a parent’s tendency to tell their wives to “live in peace” as a child leaves Friday night, a sign that they will not be as careful as they should be.

“He tells you to be careful, stay alert, keep yourself safe,” Gentile said. And while that is a good message to spread, it is not the same as the “love” whose research has focused on. And he can feel everything when someone else feels it.

For a study It was printed on Journal of Happiness Studies last year, Gentile and colleagues put the subjects in one of three conditions (with a control group): others were told to walk around the building for 12 minutes, watch people and carefully, really expect to be happy inside. Others have been told to make deep connections or similarities with people. The third group was told to engage in a social environment, a technique that is common to anyone who has ever used Instagram, i.e. focus on ways that they can be better than others. They measure the heart of everyone before and after it.

The results should be encouraging to anyone who has not yet bought the benefits of love through the culture that drives them for miles. Support in comparison mode is not useful. “That didn’t help them a little,” Gentile said. People who think similarly report that they are related to one another but there is no change in their circumstances. People who wish others well, in the meantime, report more feelings of engagement but greater happiness, increased anxiety and less anxiety.

And, Gentile said, email signoffs have the potential to produce such an impact. The key? “You want to look at how my intentions come into play,” he said. This may take a hippie dippie, but it does say the rules about speaking jobs: for it to work, it must mean it.

What about that part, making sure it has the right impact on your audience? Zimmer said one option is more personal, avoiding the needy and expressing personal hope for one or, at least, mocking words such as “GETTING YOUR SIGNATURE E-mail greetings.” -off, right? ”

It is amazing if you think it takes a minute to do this can make the person you talk to feel heard and, even if it is not, help you to stop worrying. Jeans are a technique that can be used at any time, at no cost, without leaving the house, with the risk of hanging or the jeans may not be worn.

Even if it is made for voluntary reasons, the skin of the skin may be more effective for others. “Thousands of traditions of human wisdom show us that meditation and prayer are important. They don’t care about what most people want, but they are important because if you live there and hope for someone else, that will change you, ”Gentile said. In what way? “If you don’t mind worrying, you won’t be disappointed.” And anyone you come into contact with will benefit from that.

As the weeks go on, as the hunger continues to subside, and the tedium rises, and immunization becomes a new normal, it seems that old signs will return. That’s great. It would be great if people obeyed the new “Save the Health!” scripts too. Who has the motivation to deliver exactly what is expected in each hour of the day?

But using this tradition as an opportunity to meditate and say something special, and even sometimes, can only help us achieve this. And so: I hope that whatever you deal with, you find a way to work. I hope you have designed a way of life with everything that cannot be fixed. And I wish you all the full help everywhere, in your children (awake or asleep), a good book or tears out the window in nothing.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Write to Katy Steinmetz at katy.steinmetz@time.com.

.