“Keep your war at bay, quot; Iraqis relive protests amid tension between the United States and Iran

Baghdad, Iraq – Thousands of protesters who demanded a reform of the Iraqi political system appeared in cities all over the country on Friday, in the first mass demonstrations since the American murder last week of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-muhandis.

The organizers had called a march of a million people against foreign interference in Iraqi affairs, and protesters continued to arrive at Tahrir Square in Baghdad all night long.

Protesters pointed to foreign interference in Iraq after a long week in which tensions between the United States and Iran spread widely on Iraqi soil.

The demonstrations took place when the interim prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, asked to send a delegation to start discussions on the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq, in accordance with a vote by the Iraqi Parliament on Sunday, two days after the air broadcast in the United States. strike that killed Soleimani, al-Muhandi and others near Baghdad International Airport.

The US Department of Foreign Affairs has rejected Abdul Mahdi’s request.

& # 39; Keep your war away from Iraq & # 39;

On Tahrir Square in the capital, dozens of young people went to the Turkish restaurant, a half-built skyscraper that has become a monument of the revolution, to get a panoramic view of the crowds and the green zone.

“Maybe we will install a lift after the revolution,” cried one, panting after the climbing marathon.

At the top of the building, two young people showed a banner with the text: “Keep your war away from Iraq.”

The atmosphere was pleasant throughout the day, with loud music from the speakers and young people stopping to pose for photos.

There were few reports of violence, although several activists were arrested during a demonstration in Basra and subsequently released.

A statement by the Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah hinted earlier this week that the group could attack protesters, while an online campaign by supporters of influential Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr had attempted to encourage a boycott, criticizing the Iraq’s most important Shiite leader, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, went a step too far.

Protest movement

Since the beginning of October, protesters have entered the streets of Baghdad and cities in the south, mostly Shia, to demand jobs, basic services and the end of corruption. Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands of others injured in clashes with security forces amid human rights organizations’ allegations that security forces used excessive force against demonstrators.

On the al-Jumhuriya bridge, Mustafa Brahim, 20, gathered a small crowd shouting that he wanted everyone to leave. “British, Americans, Iranians, all,” he emphasizes.

“If they want to fight, they can do it in their own country.”

In a tent a group of men from Nasiriyah stretched their legs after the 300 km (186 miles) bus ride to the capital.

“It’s much safer to show here,” said a man named Haider.

“In Basra and Nasiriyah, if they can’t catch you, they’ll go after your family. If they can’t catch your family, they’ll wait until you leave the camp.”

While many of the day’s events went smoothly, the atmosphere on Tahrir Square became sour as the news of the murder of a journalist in Basra spread.

Ahmed Abdul Samad was shot just hours after posting a video on social media that accused the militia of arbitrary arrests. Crowd quickly participated in a procession through the city for their funeral.

At nightfall, dozens of demonstrators gathered around a handful of televisions in tents, connected to the Iraqi state television, looking for more news about the incident.

After a peaceful hundredth day of protests, some, such as Mustafa, feared a long night ahead. “This is when the problems happen,” he said.