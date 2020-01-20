Keeping newborns with low birth weight nearby increases survival

Low birth weight babies have a better chance of survival if their mothers hold them tight all day, according to a new study.

This technique is called kangaroo grooming because it mimics how kangaroos protect their babies in their pouch.

In women, the newborn must be held on to the body in the first month after birth, ideally for more than 12 hours a day, with the help of a scarf or harness.

“We found that the chance of survival increased by 30 percent in the first month and by 25 percent in the first half of the year,” said researcher Halvor Sommerfelt, a professor at the Center for Intervention Science for Maternal and Child Health at the University of Bergen in Norway.

“There are few health measures that reduce mortality by up to 30 percent. The only ones are vaccination programs,” said Sommerfelt in a press release from the university.

In India, the Sommerfelt team tracked 8,400 low birth weight babies from 2015 to 2018. The incidence of low birth weight in India is among the highest in the world.

“We know that underweight infants are more susceptible to disease and death than other infants. Half of those who don’t survive die in the first month of their lives,” said Sommerfelt. “Kangaroo Mother Care is showing remarkable results in increasing survival. We hope that as many as possible will start using the method.”

