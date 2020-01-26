Keeping the house important for the needs of children

My husband decided after 17 years of marriage that he is ready. During most of the marriage, I earned more money than he did, but we have 8-year-old twins who, when starting kindergarten, began to struggle socially and academically. I stopped my consultations and arranged that I would be home if they got off the bus so that I could take them to therapy and counseling. In the last three years he has earned my income three times.

I tried to figure out how to keep them in the school system where their IEP is. My sister is single and our house is big enough for her. She is willing to sell her apartment and “buy it in” at our home. With her money I can buy out my husband and keep the house.

When we first started dating, my husband got his masters and then Ph.D. I was working. He went to live with me and I paid our living expenses so that he did not have to work or take out loans. I have heard that I can request maintenance until he retires, even though we have not been married for 20 years. Is that true?

Can I also have him keep the house? He thinks he can let me sell it to reduce my need for alimony.

I suspect that it is not so much the house, but the city from which he wants to squeeze you out. Given the needs of your children and their IEP plans, you have a good argument for staying in your city. If he disagrees, force his hand and ask the judge to order the house that has been transferred to you in divorce in exchange for buying him from his half of the equity. Your sister’s offer is a creative way to keep your expenses stable and still give him half the money. If you have to go to court, your argument would be that staying at home is in the interest of your children in light of their IEPs and social needs. Furthermore, you and your children have the right to continue to get used as much as possible in the same way that you got used to during the wedding.

This means that he is obliged to pay child benefit and alimony for the amount that meets your identified needs or the maximum legally allowed percentage (assuming he has the option to pay that number), whichever is less.

Regarding the time limit for your alimony, collect all possible documentation to prove that you supported him early in the relationship and claim that you lived together for more than 20 years in a financial partnership. The judge can address the pre-marital years to determine how long you will receive maintenance.