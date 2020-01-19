Keeping young refugees from loved ones is inhuman

No matter how hard they try to stay together, war and conflict often separate families.

We hear about mothers torn apart from their children and their partners in chaos and the desperate struggle to flee a war zone, and families finding themselves in different countries or even continents.

Each child should be able to live in safety with their loved ones, but conflict and persecution may leave some with no choice but to flee their homes and leave their families behind. For the rare few who find a safe place in the UK, insane rules condemn them to a life without their parents or siblings.

These children are recognized as refugees. However, unlike adults, they do not have the right to be joined by their closest family members.

We have heard so many of these truly heartbreaking stories that we have commissioned research with our Coalition partners Together Families Refugee Council and Save the Children and what we have found was truly frightening – the British government is deliberately and destructively preventing them refugee children to be with their families, choosing instead to leave these vulnerable and traumatized children in the care of local authorities.

a simple change in British government policy would transform the lives of these children and help them grow up in safety with the people they need and love the most.

Our Without My Family report details exactly how UK government rules on family reunification of refugees – which prevent refugee children in the UK from being reunited with their families – are in violation of national law and a gross violation of law international and are likely to cause irreversible harm to children seeking safety in this country.

Current UK law allows adult refugees rebuilding their lives here to sponsor immediate family members to join them. However, refugee children are deprived of this right. The United Kingdom is one of the only countries in Europe to prevent refugee children from sponsoring family members to join them.

We have all read the cries of indignation over the “swarms of migrants”; this attitude is not only inhuman – it is inaccurate. Only 1,070 children – less than three a day – have been recognized as refugees in the United Kingdom in the past year.

Having fled conflict, persecution and human rights violations, the British government itself has recognized their refugee status and has declared that it would not be safe for them to return to the country they had escaped. However, despite the recognition of their vulnerability, this prevents these children from being reunited with their family members.

Our report is based on first-hand accounts from children and young people aged 15 to 25 (all who came to the UK when they were under 18). They shared their often painful stories that illustrate the devastating effects of family separation on children who have sought safety in this country, including constant anxiety, fear for the safety of their families and, in some cases, serious consequences for mental health.

Habib *, 17, told his story of fleeing Sudan after being tortured and imprisoned at just 15 years of age. He traveled to Libya, leaving behind his mother and younger brothers and sisters.

In Libya, he remained dangerous, so badly treated that he still spoke of suffering from post-traumatic flashbacks several years later. He eventually found safety in the UK but remains separated from his family.

Habib told us, “I haven’t seen my family for almost three years now. It’s been a long time and I miss my mom. It’s really difficult. This is something you cannot forget. You can cover it, but you can’t forget… Being without a family is like having a body without a soul ”

In 2016, Rifat was 15 years old and lived in the war-ravaged city of Aleppo in Syria with his parents, three sisters and younger brother. He was targeted for recruitment into an armed group and his parents feared for his life.

Ultimately, Rifat’s parents had to make an unimaginable decision to send him back from Syria in order to save his life. Rifat now lives in the UK with a host family and has not seen his parents or siblings for around 16 months and has been unable to contact them.

He does not know if they are alive or dead, every day he goes from sorrow to hope.

We asked some of the children interviewed what they would say to the British government: Pamir, 17, from Afghanistan, said, “I want them to imagine if they leave their children away from them and want to have them. . What would they do? ”

Habib said, “Just imagine someone taking you from somewhere and putting you somewhere else, for example, a Sahara desert. And you have no language, nothing.

And they say, “Live your life without your family, with nothing.” It’s really hard to start, you know. ”

We tell the British government that it is time to respect its human rights obligations – to ensure that the best interests of the child are the primary consideration in all decisions concerning refugee children, and that these vulnerable youth are spared the continuing trauma of being separated from their loved ones.

* the name has been changed

Naomi McAuliffe is program director at Amnesty International in Scotland.