[kehlani-airs-out-yg-+-exposes-romantic-relationship-woes-in-valentine’s-day-(shameful)-song?-“used-me-for-standing,-fame-+-recognition”]

As witnessed on SOHH.com – comply with @sohh @sohhdotcom
R&B singer Kehlani is trying to keep it 100. The well-known crooner has arrive by means of with her new, shock “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” track in which she pours out her thoughts into the music.
Massive Specifics: Early Monday, Lani came by means of and taken care of lovers to the have to-hear audio banger.
High-Key Aspects: On Friday, Lani and maybe former boyfriend YG launched their new “Konclusions” gushy record centered on how considerably they are trip or die for each individual other.
Wait, There is Extra: In early February 2020, a shot went viral of YG and Lani on the lookout additional boo’d up with each other.
Ahead of You Go: The same 7 days, New York rapper Casanova 2x shared some epic moments along with YG/Lani.