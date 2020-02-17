[kehlani-airs-out-yg-+-exposes-romantic-relationship-woes-in-valentine’s-day-(shameful)-song?-“used-me-for-standing,-fame-+-recognition”]

R&B singer Kehlani is trying to keep it 100. The well-known crooner has arrive by means of with her new, shock “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” track in which she pours out her thoughts into the music.

Massive Specifics: Early Monday, Lani came by means of and taken care of lovers to the have to-hear audio banger.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer autoplay encrypted-media gyroscope picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Kh7eDxSSRyo?feature=oembed" title="Kehlani - Valentine's Day (Shameful) [Prod. by The Rascals]" width="1200"></noscript>

High-Key Aspects: On Friday, Lani and maybe former boyfriend YG launched their new “Konclusions” gushy record centered on how considerably they are trip or die for each individual other.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/U9OLXmBlVEY?feature=oembed" title="YG Ft. Kehlani - Konclusions (Official Audio)" width="1200"></noscript>

Wait, There is Extra: In early February 2020, a shot went viral of YG and Lani on the lookout additional boo’d up with each other.

Ahead of You Go: The same 7 days, New York rapper Casanova 2x shared some epic moments along with YG/Lani.