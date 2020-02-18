[Kehlani says she’s solitary once again!]

Kehlani and her boyfriend met lately following paying individual months throughout their final break up, but in accordance to Kehlani, she is single.

The news arrives a number of times immediately after the few left the passionate collaboration, “Konclusions,quot. Followers acquired puzzled when Kehlani then released his tune, “Valentine & # 39 s Working day (Shameful)”, where it would seem to split into YG.

“I would say your identify but you don’t deserve recognition / You performed the hero but you genuinely are the villain / You known as me nuts, but it was my instinct / You utilized me for the point out and fame and recognition,” he sings. on the keep track of

A supporter then tweeted Kehlani, telling him to leave the boyfriend “poisonous,quot YG, just before Kehlani tweeted in response, “I am solitary.”

Kehlani and YG made their romance general public a couple of months in the past, but the romance lasted shortly just after YG was observed with a mysterious girl. A lot more not too long ago, YG was seen with Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion. But YG and Kehlani satisfied soon right after.

We marvel what went improper this time.