Keilon Jones attacked in Englewood-massive shooting at a memorial party

A second man has been charged with a mass shooting in which 13 people were injured last month during a home party in Englewood on the south side.

Keilon Jones, 25, is accused of a felony count each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm before the Dec. 22 shoot in the 5700 block of South May Street, according to Chicago police.

Jones, who lives in Englewood, was arrested around 12:10 pm. On Thursday, police said in the 13900 block of South Indiana Avenue in Riverdale after detectives identified him as one of the shooters. He is expected to appear in court for a bail on Saturday.

Keilon Jones Chicago police

Police said the shooting began in the midst of a dispute at the house at a party in honor of Lonell Irvin, a 22-year-old man who was shot dead in April while attempting carjacking in the Loop.

The first shots were fired at the house and two people seemed to shoot “randomly” at fleeing guests, Patrol Fred Waller’s Chicago Police Chief told reporters after the shooting.

A total of 13 people, ranging in age from 19 to 48, were injured, including four people who were in critical condition immediately after the shooting. Those in critical condition were a 16-year-old boy.

Marciano WhiteChicago police

Marciano White, 37, was arrested in the hours after the shooting and charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a criminal as an armed ordinary criminal, the authorities said. He remains in custody for $ 300,000 bail.

According to Cook County court reports, White has two previous felony convictions, a 2006 conviction for narcotics and another in 2007 for possession of cocaine. He stays in custody and has to go to the Central Bond Court on Monday.

