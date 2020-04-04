Keir Starmer chose to lead the UK in its work during the coronavirus crisis

Lawyer and legislator Keir Starmer was elected the leader of the main British opposition Labor party on Saturday with a decisive margin after a race thrown into turmoil by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

A special conference to announce the winner was demolished when the nation went en bloc and the news came in a press release accompanied by a pre-recorded acceptance speech.

Starmer, 57, comes from the center-left wing of Labor and his elections mark a transition from the more strongly socialist course established by his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn.

The Starmer acknowledged that he was becoming the leader of the opposition “at a time like no one else in our lives” and promised to “engage constructively” with the conservative government to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The party said Starmer won the first round of voting with 56.2 percent of all votes cast, well ahead of rivals Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy. Angela Rayner was chosen as deputy leader in a vote of half a million Labor members.

A former UK chief prosecutor named Labor Party co-founder Keir Hardie, Starmer faces the challenge of bringing together a deeply divided party on Corbyn’s policies and legacy, the outgoing leader was elected party leader in 2015 on a wave of grassroots enthusiasm, and abruptly brought Labor to the left, proposing the nationalization of the main industries and a huge increase in public spending.

Corbyn also faced allegations of allowing anti-Semitism to attack the party. He is a longtime supporter of the Palestinians and a critic of Israel.

Starmer said that “anti-Semitism has been a stain for our party”.

“On behalf of the Labor party, I’m sorry and I’m going to rip this poison out of its roots,” he said.

Corbyn attracted thousands of new activists to the party, but lost two successive elections in 2017 and 2019. In the December elections, Labor suffered the worst result since 1935, when conservatives won in areas of the working class that had voted Labor for decades.

The job has now been out of service for a decade that has brought three conservative prime ministers into the country: David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

Starmer said the party had “a mountain to climb” before it could return to government.

His election was welcomed by Labor moderates such as London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who said he was “happy”. But the core group that supports Corbyn Momentum said it would take Starmer into account. He said “his mandate is to rely on Jeremy’s transformative vision”.

Starmer was the party’s spokesman on Brexit, the problem that has consumed British politics for four years. But the country’s departure from the European Union, which became official on January 31, was pushed into the background by the pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

Like many other countries, Britain is in a veritable bloc, with schools, bars, restaurants and many businesses closed to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

A deadline set by the government on 31 December to establish a new trade relationship with the EU and a host of other issues seems increasingly difficult to meet.

The rules of politics have been reversed. Many policies that conservatives have dismissed as socialist follies have been introduced, even temporarily, by Johnson’s government in an attempt to keep people and businesses afloat until the end of the pandemic. The government is distributing money to small businesses and has allowed many more people to benefit from social benefits.

Meanwhile, Parliament is currently in an extended recession and it is unclear when MEPs will return.

The Starmer faces a delicate challenge: how to take the government into account during a national emergency, while supporting the fight against the virus.

The PM calls the briefing with the opposition parties

Johnson announced on Saturday that he was inviting opposition party leaders to a briefing with him and the government’s best medical and scientific advisers on the fight against COVID-19.

“As party leaders, we have a duty to work together in this national emergency,” Johnson wrote.

Starmer said he will not engage in “opposition for opposition’s sake” but will criticize the government when necessary.

“We will burn a torch on critical issues and where we see errors or government falter or things that don’t happen as quickly as they should challenge him and call him out,” he said.