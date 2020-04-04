Keir Starmer is generally expected to be named the next leader of the British Labor Party on Saturday, as the party’s three-month competition to replace Jeremy Corbyn draws to a close.

The fictitious Brexit secretary is vying for the highest office alongside MP Wigan Lisa Nandy and fictitious secretary of affairs Rebecca Long-Bailey.

The winner will be announced by email on Saturday, along with the results of the race for the assistant management.

Angela Rayner, Rosena Allin-Khan, Richard Burgon, Dawn Butler and Ian Murray are looking to fill the vacancy left by Tom Watson, who resigned from his position as an MLA.

The ghost education secretary, Ms. Rayner, is largely convinced that she will win the vice-principal race.

Corbyn announced that he would resign from his position as Labor leader in December after the party suffered its worst general election defeat since 1935 – after years of factional fighting, accusations of institutional anti-Semitism and divisions bitter about Brexit.

The race to replace him started in January, but was recently overshadowed by the coronavirus crisis.

A “special conference” scheduled to announce the results had to be dropped as the pandemic set in in Britain.

The announcement will now be made by press release, with a video acceptance speech pre-recorded by the winner, shortly before 11am.

Mr. Starmer led the race from the start, winning the support of 89 members of the parliamentary party in the first round of the competition, before winning the support of more than a dozen affiliated organizations in the second stage.

Ballots were sent at the end of February to party members, members of trade unions and affiliated groups and to 14,700 “registered supporters” who paid £ 25 (€ 28) to participate on an ad hoc basis.

Voting ended on Thursday.

Former left winger Mr. Corbyn became party leader in 2015, a result that marked a fundamental shift in direction for the Labor party.

He led the party through two defeats in the general election, the last of which saw seats that had been Labor for generations turn blue as the party’s impregnable “red wall” collapsed in the face of the Conservatives’ advance.

The next leader will have to find a way to rebuild support in his traditional heart, but their first major challenge will be to establish a clear voice on the coronavirus crisis. – PA