Keira Knightley fell asleep during the filming in “Star Wars: Phantom Menace”

Keira Knightley has admitted that nodded while filming prekvela “Star Wars 1999” The Phantom Menace, in which she played the role of bait Padmé Amidala.

In a recent interview with Total Film magazine, Knightley – who at the time was 12 years old – he has admitted that so long sat on the background of the frame, which often fell asleep.

After she remembered shooting the film, the actress said: “I mean, I was 12. I just can not remember … I remember that a hat was so severe that it brought me a headache I do remember the head. pain from one of the hats.

(Insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bD7bpG-zDJQ (/ paste)

“And I remember, how long was the background that I fell asleep.

“I was just sitting in the chair, and I was in the background, but I could not open my eyes. I do remember that. But other than that, I do not remember anything else.”

Knightley is planning to appear in the “indecency”, which took place in theaters March 13, a drama based on the true story of the movement for the liberation of women, who tore a live broadcast of pageant “Miss World” in 1970.

Earlier this week (March 5) revealed that Star Wars fan, which grossed nearly $ 14,000 to get a bionic arm R2-D2, showed it to Mark Hemilu.

Bella Tadlok from Tallahassee, Florida, chatting on Skype with Hamil, an actor, a veteran who in franchise reflects Bionic armed Luke Skywalker.

Tadlok born with defects in the arms and hands. Last year Hemil became aware of her appeal to raise funds to repay nearly $ 14,000 (£ 11,000) a bionic arm and passed the revision information about the campaign to their 3.6 million followers on Twitter in November.

“Now I have two hands – I’m very excited,” – said Tadlok. “I can ride a bike, to create in the kitchen and be like their friends may bend the pins and take things -. It’s a dream.”