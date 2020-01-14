Keith Emerson Tribute Concert DVD display announced

A premiere of the upcoming Keith Emerson Tribute Concert DVD has been announced for Thursday. It will take place at Old World Village Festival Hall, 7561 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 (20 min from NAMM). Doors open at 7 p.m. and the screening starts at 8 p.m.

The DVD contains live footage of the 2016 tribute concert for Keith that took place at the El Ray Theater in Los Angeles and includes performances by people like Brian Auger, Jordan Rudess, Eddie Jobson, Aaron Emerson, Steve Lukather, Steve Porcaro, Marc Bonilla, Rachel Flowers and more.

Tickets for the event cost just $ 10, which benefits screening costs and the production and distribution of the DVD. Any surplus is donated to the Dystonia Research Foundation. This is the only planned screening that has been announced.

