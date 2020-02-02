Keith Goldhanger judges John Grant in the London Roundhouse

John Grant

Roundhouse, London

January 28, 2020

John Grant played a stripped-down set in The Camden Roundhouse in North London. Keith Goldhanger reports while Paul Grace delivers the images.

Camden Town’s largest venue has been re-transformed into a very comfortable and intimate, fully seated music venue for this year’s In The Round shows, and what better artist would we like to see perform in this area than John Grant, born in Michigan ?

Tonight he is on stage with one of his old colleagues Chris Pemberton on electronics, a grand piano, a dozen microphones for the 28-part ‘Roundhouse Choir’, and he also wears the only Fad Gadget T-shirt we’ve seen has been worn in North London for years.

We realize from the start that we probably won’t get Pale Green Ghosts tonight, but we do get more open TC and Honeybear, Where Dreams Go To Die, Sigourney Weaver, Queen of Denmark, as well as the glorious GMF, all squeezed in a two-hour period show of impeccable, eye-catching and cheeky beauty.

It doesn’t feel ‘undressed’ at all. John’s deep baritone voice does not necessarily require a drum set, a few guitars and all the flashy lights that we had during that unforgettable theater performance of Glastonbury Park in 2014 (one of the most memorable moments of the festival that year), as this is an evening at sit back and enjoy the entertainment without worrying if we are in the right place to prevent those who want to chat with each other, or in the case of this location sometimes, catching the right place for the right sound .

Conversations with members of the public are not dictated by the man in the spotlight, and when we get them, they do not feel intrusive or seeking attention, but add them to the occasion. An early request for Caramel is answered with a response that there is a very good chance that we will hear it, as well as most other things mentioned in the room during a short break between songs. There may be a few hundred in the Roundhouse tonight, but we can be in John Grant’s living room as soon as we get started, and it’s easy to feel that sometimes you’re the only other person in the room while he’s heart pours out to the piano, while a simple but effective light show helps create the whole atmosphere of the evening.

Queen of Denmark is now more than ten years old (we all participate to re-sing the last line – a tradition we have become accustomed to over the years), but the sincere story in these songs is not a bit impaired. While John and Chris change roles a few times and are accompanied a few times by The Roundhouse Choir (whose supporting role when we arrived was a wonderful way to set the tone of the night), these are the moments when John Grant stands for of us who hand out these lyrics that lead us to be a savior.

It is a mature, relaxing and invigorating show from a 52-year-old man who does not disappoint. The voice of John Grant is at the center of our attention; it remains strong, distinctive, sometimes bordering on anger without getting really angry, and it is enough to feel some of us having those hairs on our necks again.

We are treated to almost two hours of beautifully played ballads with piano-like accompaniment, accompanied by some spatial synth sounds that make these melodies so special. A voice echoing through the large space, and all from a man who still proudly wears that T-shirt and gives us a classic performance in more than one way. An evening at the opera with curses, a simple, mature, beautiful emotional experience of the “Greatest Mother Fucker” that we will one day meet, and in one of the capitals used in our favorite way. Awesome.

~

