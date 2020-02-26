[keith-hunter-handed-alternative-opponent-for-shobox-visual-appearance-this-weekend]

RINGSIDE 26/02/2020

Undefeated growing prospect Keith “The Bounty” Hunter will encounter talented Sanjarbek “War” Rakhmanov in a rematch in the 10-spherical tremendous light-weight ShoBox: The New Technology main party Friday, February 28 live on SHOWTIME (10: 45 p.m. ET/PT) from Sam’s Town On line casino in Las Vegas.

Rakhmanov techniques in to switch previously scheduled opponent Malik Hawkins who was compelled to withdraw for health care motives.

Hunter (11-, seven KOs) and Rakhmanov (12-two-one, 6 KOs) to start with met on February five, 2019, in an eight-spherical welterweight contest that resulted in a slender-split conclusion victory for Hunter. While Hunter managed the motion in the early rounds and scored a knockdown in the second, Rakhmanov recovered and landed some heavy blows in the later on rounds. The scorecards study 77-74, 76-75 and 75-76.

Rakhmanov, who fought to a attract with Alfonso Olvera on ShoBox in Might of 2016, will be making his second look on the prospect developmental sequence and his ninth begin at Sam’s City Dwell. In his most recent functionality on September 20, 2019, he broke down Andre Byrd, delivering punishment to the human body for 4 straight rounds, major to Byrd using a knee and ending the battle. He at the moment trains with Chris Ben-Tchavtchavadze at the Mayweather Boxing Club.

The 30-calendar year-outdated Rakhmanov, who was born in Tashkent, the cash city of Uzbekistan, was a prime amateur with more than 140 bouts, which includes a Gold Medal earn at the 2009 Asian Novice Boxing Championship. In 2013, he grew to become the national winner of Uzbekistan. Soon after signing with Mayweather Promotions in 2014, he turned professional with an spectacular 1: 21 1st-round knockout in excess of Brett Simmons in June of 2015.

In the ShoBox co-key event, 2016 Olympian and undefeated super lightweight prospect Richardson Hitchins (10-, five KOs) requires on Rhode Island’s Nick DeLomba (16-two, five KOs) in a 10-spherical bout. Once-beaten Las Vegas native Kevin Newman II (11-1-1, 6 KOs) faces Albania’s Genc Pllana (seven-one-one, 4 KOs) in a 10-round tremendous middleweight matchup to open the telecast.

Barry Tompkins will call the motion from ringside with boxing historian Steve Farhood and former environment champion Raul Marquez serving as pro analysts. The government producer is Gordon Hall with Richard Gaughan creating and Rick Phillips directing.