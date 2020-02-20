[keith-hunter-provides-instruction-camp-update-in-advance-of-feb-28-shobox-face]

RINGSIDE 20/02/2020

Undefeated super lightweight sensation and Las Vegas indigenous, Keith “The Bounty” Hunter (11-, 7 KOs), talks about instruction camp in progress of his forthcoming showdown towards fellow undefeated prospect Malik Hawkins (18-, 11KOs) in the major occasion of a ShoBox: The New Technology on Friday, February 28 live on SHOWTIME (10: 45 p.m. ET/PT) from Sam’s City Dwell in Las Vegas.

In the co-principal event, 2016 Olympian and undefeated tremendous light-weight prospect Richardson Hitchins (10-, five KOs) normally takes on Rhode Island’s Nick DeLomba (16-two, 5KOs) in a 10-spherical bout and after-crushed Las Vegas native Kevin Newman II (11-one-1, 6 KOs) faces Albania’s Genc Pllana (seven-1-1, four KOs) in a 10-spherical tremendous middleweight matchup that opens the telecast.

Tickets for the Mayweather Promotions’ Sin Town Showdown commence at $25 and can be ordered at: https://mayweatherpromotions.com/functions/.

Hunter, 27, returns to Sam’s City Are living following an spectacular 2019, in which he received a decisive 10-round unanimous selection from Cameron Krael and scored an upset victory about former novice standout Sanjarbek Rakhmanov.

He will come from a family members of fighters, he’s the younger brother of heavyweight contender Michael Hunter and his father was a nicely-respected boxer who sparred with Mike Tyson. Hunter has invested the entirety of his coaching camp at Prince Ranch Boxing Gymnasium in Las Vegas, exactly where he trains alongside undefeated welterweight Blair Cobbs.

In this article is what Hunter had to say about his new teaching camp and forthcoming battle with Hawkins:

On his opponent…

“This is my time to glow. Hawkins is a great fighter, he is talented, but he stands in my way. I am not just combating for myself, but for my family members. If you glance at my record, I have fought some pretty tricky fellas. I know I’m struggle all set to get my vocation to the next level. Hawkins is likely down. I am heading to make people respect the Hunter identify as soon as yet again

“I have nothing terrible to say about Malik Hawkins. He is a difficult-doing work fighter. I just feel that I am better. This is my time, and no 1 can choose this possibility absent from me. The dilemma for Hawkins is, I have experienced more durable than at any time to get the acquire. I am much more centered than at any time.”

On training camp…

“I wished this camp to be extremely precise. I get excellent sparring at Bones Adams’ gym and a lot of best pros have come by means of there like Shakur Stevenson, Manny Pacquiao, and a lot of others. I have viewed how they trained, and I have utilized that similar function ethic and ideas for this camp with the supervision of my coaches.”

On his status as a contender…

“I’m now rated 13 by the WBA, which can make me a contender. I should get previous Hawkins, so believe that me when I notify you I’m likely to leave every thing in the ring. I’m hunting at this fight like it’s a earth title. Losing is not an alternative.”

On making his SHOWTIME debut…

“I am thrilled to headline on ShoBox: The New Era. It is a system that launches fighters’ careers, and SHOWTIME has a great and experienced generation crew. One particular intention from the starting was to showcase my expertise on a large stage like this, now I’m listed here. This is a extremely big opportunity for me, I’m not heading to allow it slip away.”

Hunter is managed by Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing, advised by former two-time heavyweight globe champion Hasim Rahman promoted by Greg Cohen, Founder and CEO of Greg Cohen Promotions.