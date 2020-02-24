keith-l.-williams-to-guide-ensemble-forged-in-nickelodeon’s-new-clearly-show-‘the-astronauts’

Keith L. Williams is set to star in The Astronauts!

The 12-yr-previous Fantastic Boys actor has been cast in the guide purpose for the approaching Nickelodeon sequence.

In The Astronauts, the spaceship Odyssey II is set to launch to look into a mysterious asteroid passing by Earth.

A team of kids who collected to enjoy the raise-off sneak on to the empty ship with their parent’s safety clearance prior to the event, and accidentally initiate the launch sequence.

Blasting off into room with no right training, a malfunctioning onboard AI process, and their mothers and fathers observing from Earth, the youngsters embark on a journey of survival utilizing only their smarts and friendship as instruments.

In case you skipped it, it was also declared that Miya Cech has joined the exhibit as effectively!

The Astronauts is presently in creation in Vancouver, Canada, with a premiere established for this summer.

