Keith Urban rushes home from the 2020 Grammy Awards to take care of sick woman Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban announced that he had to rush home from this year’s Grammy Awards to take care of his sick wife Nicole Kidman.

“My wife is at home with the flu. Much of it is in circulation,” said the 52-year-old country star during the PeopleTV 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet pre-show.

“I’m going home as soon as possible.”

Urban added that the Big Little Lies star was “in good hands” and said, “She’s at home with our girls tonight.” The couple have two daughters together, Faith, nine, and Sunday, 11.

Keith Urban and Cynthia Erivo award prizes during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. (Getty)

However, Kidman’s illness was not enough to stop Urban from attending the award ceremony, where the singer presented the night’s first prize.

Urban also teased that he will release “a lot” of his own music this year.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the 2019 CMA Awards. (Getty)

“I can’t really classify it … I like it when people can decide what it is.”

