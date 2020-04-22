Keith Ward’s ‘up and down’ connection with Stephen Kenny

Stephen Kenny will do well Mick McCarthy as Republic of Ireland senior men’s manager later this year.

Keith Ward, as adept at retailing a superior yarn as he is at providing a via ball, is recalling his “up and down” relationship with Stephen Kenny when the then Dundalk manager was kicking off his Oriel Park revolution and Ward was part — but, as it turned out, not a big portion — of a wonderful period in the generating.

Any stories, Keith? “Jaysus, only bad tales (laughs). Quit, this 1 always comes up. We were absent in Luxembourg in 2014, and I wasn’t finding a sniff that 12 months. I came back from my cruciate and I was nowhere near acquiring in, the workforce was flying.

“Then we performed Derry in the League Cup and I obtained a hairline fracture in my arse — the worst discomfort I have ever been in in my daily life. But he reported: ‘Look, occur away with us, you can get a little bit of health and fitness center do the job finished, I want the total team coming.’

“So we got a fantastic outcome and he allow us have a night out, although we experienced a curfew. Then we all arrived down for breakfast the upcoming early morning and we’re all hanging. Hanging. I really do not actually like breakfast, I’m not genuinely a breakfasty person, so I just explained to the woman serving us: ‘Here, can you just throw us out a bit of ice-cream, never inquire me why’. Just for my sore head.

“So the lady brought it out in this big glass. There may as well have been sparklers coming out of it, it was large, a massive extravagant factor. As quickly as it was in front of me, the first scoop, Kenny turns the corner, seems to be at me, walks around and goes: ‘You’re meant to be acquiring fucking fit’. I never feel I ever performed for the club all over again immediately after that!”

Not that Ward is a single to maintain a grudge. “I never just take factors individual. Seem, I pulled him a great deal of moments and requested him what I could do far more to get into the crew but when a team’s winning just about every week, what can you do? Viewing the way Stephen is all around the spot and the way he treats his players, you could not fall out with him.

“He’s fantastic, truthful to God, an unbelievable character. I know he’s probably not everyone’s cup of tea but to see him in team talks, his perception into the video game and how substantially he loves the players, he’s mad but he’s fascinating.

“Honest to God, if you informed him in advance of a video game that you want to have a bouncy castle out on the pitch simply because it will help you, he’d get you a bouncy castle. He’d do nearly anything for the players.”

Ward claims he is “absolutely delighted” with Kenny’s appointment as Ireland manager. “He’s a breath of clean air and it’s great for the league. We have served Stephen Kenny get the Eire occupation due to the fact he arrived by means of our league and did so very well. I’m fascinated, I really hope it goes well.

“I feel it’s interesting times.”