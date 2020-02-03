Keith Weed: Brands need a “risk matrix” in order not to finance the denial of climate change

Last month, the question of who was responsible for not showing ads alongside unsavory, illegal, or misleading content struck again after it was found that brands were accidentally funding climate change rejection videos. Unliever’s former marketing director, Keith Weed, has pointed out that marketers need to know exactly where their content appears.

“Every brand should have a risk matrix,” Weed The Drum said last week at the Ad Association’s lead conference, underlining his belief that brands need to be internal units to identify risks to consumers, society, and their own businesses. Once such skills are in place, the “worst” thing marketers could do is ignore these threats.

Weed, the president of the Ad Association, said he was encouraged to see how brands integrate this into their architecture after the big “Brands Funding Terror” offenses became known in 2017.

However, in January of this year, advertisers, including L’Oréal, faced a similar scandal after discovering that their content supported creators on YouTube who tackled climate change.

Other major brands such as Samsung, Warner Bros and Danone were caught up in the controversy after data from research firm Avaaz found that their ads had appeared alongside a variety of climate change videos.

The results suggest that 16% of the top 100 global warming videos contained misinformation. The top 10 videos had an average of one million hits each.

The report not only highlighted a new, delicate challenge for brands in a world where their role in protecting the environment is being increasingly critically questioned. However, questions were also raised about which party is responsible for defining and combating this type of misinformation.

Even though some policy areas are easier to define and therefore the police are better than others, the content of climate change is a far more bleak area: even the most informed scientists in the world often disagree. With this in mind, trade organizations such as the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) are currently trying to reach consensus on what can be described as “harmful” content on the Internet.

Although the brands were included in the Avaaz study, the response from budget holders was much more measurable than before. As in 2017, there was no major drop in advertising spending, which shows how much the market has matured.

Need for “greater clarity”

Weed agreed that brands and their agencies would be “smarter” about brand security, but also said that he was “tremendously empathetic” with digital platforms trying to monitor unsavory content.

He stressed that the debate had two sides and acknowledged that areas such as the climate change debate required “more clarity”.

While some corners of the industry have asked surveillance agencies such as the Advertising Standard Authority to reinforce and monitor this misinformation, Weed argued that it was the responsibility of the brands to “closely monitor where their advertising ends up and what their advertising actually means.” ,

He blamed the arrogance of the advertising industry for the programmatic purchase of the current situation. “If you hand over responsibility to a machine, it will determine the lowest cost of the job,” he said.

He pointed out that brand owners must take responsibility for how they can use the latest tools to place their ads and “even if that means paying a little more premium than the cheapest option, which may not be a desirable environment. “

He warned of brands that lack internal media literacy and stressed the importance of an “internal media team to guide them in their rapidly changing, complex world.”

After leaving Unilever’s top marketing position in 2019, Weed took over the presidential mantle at the Ad Association. Here he led the establishment of the Climate Action Group with members including other trade organizations, advertising agencies, brands and media owners. The initiative was launched to coordinate industry efforts to combat climate change.

Environmental protection was very important to Weed when he started the CMO job at Unilever 10 years ago. His role with the FMCG giant went beyond marketing and included sustainable business functions. Indeed, one of his first steps was to close Unilever’s CSR department and embed it in the marketing role.

This led to the launch of Project Sunlight in 2013, a sustainability program that the company “wanted to use to inspire people to explore the possibilities of a world where everyone lives well and within the natural limits of the planet”.

Since then, Unilever’s sustainable brands have become the fastest growing part of their business. Among other things, they have committed to reducing the weight of all packaging by a third and a half of the waste associated with the disposal of their products by 2020.

Weed’s previous role means that he is aware of the essential role that brands have to play in combating climate change.

“We have to put the spotlight on materiality,” he said.

If brands take small, insignificant measures, they will “justifiably” be exposed to “green washing”. This, Weed argued, adds a new risk to the “matrix”.

Instead, brands should “support the materiality of the climate impact, not just an interesting project in an interesting country.”

Weed ends: “We need mainstream sustainability.”

