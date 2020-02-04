Keke Palmer on being the new face of the Olay body: “Representation counts” | Keke palmer

Keke palmer is the new face of Olay body!

It was recently announced that the 26-year-old actress and host was chosen as the new spokesperson and that she was talking about what it meant to her.

“I used to watch this kind of advertisement on television when I was little and very rarely, if ever, I saw a girl who looked like me”, Keke wrote on Instagram. “I always thought there was a particular type of beauty, or texture or color of hair that you had to consider for a real beauty announcement. Not to be fluffy, dramatic or otherwise, but FOR REPRESENTATION. It really is !!! “

“I’m just a black American girl, my two parents are extremely normal, I come from a little girl and what would be considered” a city with nothing “. To this day, my best achievement will always be to show everyone girls like me that there is NOTHING THAT THEY CANNOT DO ANYTHING THAT CANNOT BE. NOTHING THEY CANNOT ACHIEVE !!! ” Keke continued. “Whatever I do, you can double. If you come from nothing and think there is something missing, I am here to tell you that you are not. The only thing you could miss is the belief that what God has for you IS ALREADY YOURS! Take it. I love you #OmgImInABeautyCampaign #OLAYBODY ❤️🙏🏾 ”

Check out her Olay Body ad below!

