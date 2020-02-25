keke-palmer-provides-record-lesson-on-black-hair-for-black-background-month

Black Heritage Thirty day period is just about around, and Keke Palmer is providing a new historical past lesson on black hair.

The 26-yr-previous Strahan, Sara and Keke co-host shared a section on the morning exhibit, educating individuals on the African American’s hair.

“I try to remember when I was a little girl in faculty and some of the young ones would say ‘why is your hair so crunchy and hard’. I would appear property crying to my momma and she would notify me that I experienced stunning hair, yet individuals teased me so it was challenging to consider,” Keke wrote on Instagram.

“Then later on on I’d be on the sets where by none of the hairdressers knew how to do my hair. I would possibly appear with braids presently accomplished, or have to invest time in the area with the number of minutes I had still left to fix what ever they had carried out ahead of heading to movie,” she ongoing. “As a minor woman that was a source of stress and anxiety for me “uh oh, the hair conversation” but as I got more mature the much more I stopped letting other folks venture their ignorance and confusion about my hair on to me. Just mainly because an individual else doesn’t fully grasp it, does not imply you have to have it. I am who I am and it just is what it is. 😍💕🙌🏾🙏🏾”

Verify out Keke Palmer’s history lesson…





<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ODQYs1U3cjQ" width="500"></noscript>