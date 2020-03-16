Kelani delayed new album due karanavirusa

Kehlani found that out of her new album has been postponed due to the outbreak karanavirusa.

Fans of songs “Bay Area” will have to wait for the release of their debut album “SweetSexySavage” in 2017, after the Sunday (March 15), she shared the news of the delay in social networks.

“To be clear, I had a release date,” she began her post. “We can not complete any of our plans and move forward with the album because of the pandemic. At the moment without thinking about music, focusing on how easy it is to become a good citizen of the community at this time”

– Kelani (@Kehlani) March 15, 2020

The latest project, which is released Kelani was the mixed-tape in 2019 “While we are waiting.”

Back in December Decemeber, Kehlani shared her long-awaited track “All Me”, which presents the invited vocals by Keyshia Cole.

A pair of rather long teased track dyalivshysya video in social networks. DJ Noodz performed the song at the concert the day before reaching the screen, pushing the Kelani to tweet: “NOODZ SROPPED” ALL ME “on his show SHOW sell circle squeak eyelids WORDS … AINT SROPPEDEDET.”

Over the last week a series of concerts and festivals had been canceled or postponed due to the ongoing pandemic COVID-nineteenth

Coachella has announced that it will be postponed until October, and this month’s SXSW in Austin is also eliminated, and the last induction of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has been postponed.

Radio 1 also announced that their annual Great weekend, which will be held in Dundee in May this year, has been canceled.

NME and The 100 Club announced the London musical showcase after the abolition of SXSW – check out all the details here.

