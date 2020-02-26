Kelis is opening a pop-up milkshake bar in London subsequent month.

The singer is continuing to capitalise on the substantial achievement she appreciated with her 2003 one ‘Milkshake’, which featured on her third studio album ‘Tasty’.

Read extra: Kelis at last reveals her milkshake recipe

Kelis is celebrating the modern 20th anniversary of her debut solo album ‘Kaleidoscope’ with a string of reside shows in the United kingdom and Europe up coming month, including a gig in London on March 17.

The day soon after her show at the Roundhouse, Kelis will partner up with Deliveroo to open up The Yard, a pop-up milkshake bar, in east London.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6AwXKJoKJz4?feature=oembed" title="Kelis - Milkshake (Official Music Video)" width="696"></noscript>

Opening for just one working day only on March 18 at The Iron Bloom on Shoreditch’s Great Japanese Road, The Lawn will offer 5 shakes — all of which are named just after a distinctive Kelis tune.

The shakes involve the ‘Millionaire’ (which will attribute edible $100 costs and true gold), the ‘Good Stuff’ (that contains plantain, jerk seasoning and frozen banana) and the vegan shake ‘Trick Me’.

Kelis is set to go to The Yard from 1PM, the place she’ll make and provide milkshakes to consumers.

You can see Kelis’ approaching ‘Kaleidoscope’ tour dates underneath.

March



3 – Akvárium Klub, Budapest



five – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin



six – Vega, Copenhagen



7 – Paradiso, Amsterdam



9 – AB, Brussels



12 – Fabrique, Milan



13 – Kaufleuten, Zurich



16 – Albert Corridor, Manchester



17 – The Roundhouse, London