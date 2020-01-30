Kelis says she was “openly lied to” by The Neptunes when she split profits

Kelis said that she hadn’t made any money on her first two albums and accused the production duo The Neptunes – Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo – of stealing their winnings.

The Neptunes produced Kelis’ album “Kaleidoscope” in 1999 and “Wanderland” in 2001 after meeting “Fiorello H. LaGuardia” at the New York School of Music and Art.

In an interview with The Guardian, Kelis said, “I was told we would split the whole thing up 33/33/33, which we didn’t.” Neptunes and its management and lawyers ”.

Recalling a time when she was in the audience at an industry event that Pharrell performed in, she said, “He did what he is notorious for. It seems like there is mutual respect. “

She continued, “I think OK, I’m not going to shout back. You stole all my releases. You nod back in the end and everyone thinks everything is great.” Anyway. “

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelis discussed her ex-husband Nas, who she said had physically abused her in 2018 before he left her in the seventh month of her pregnancy, which he denied.

“Whether it is the Neptunists who are being attacked from a business perspective or whether I am being attacked at home, I have struggled so hard to have my own voice, even if these men’s umbrella is over what I tried to do shows up. ” She said.

Kelis is currently preparing for a European tour in March to celebrate 20 years after the release of her debut album “Kaleidoscope”.

It was also announced for the SW4 London Festival last week, alongside The Streets, Major Lazer and others.