Kelis says the Neptunes gave him a shady case for albums

(L-R): Kelis attends as SMIRNOFF Vodka and Spotify launch a happy winner of the “Ultimate House Party” on June 12, 2014 in New York. ; The Neptunes arrive at the Source Hip-Hop Music Awards 2003 on October 13, 2003 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Cindy Ord (Getty Images for SMIRNOFF Vodka), Scott Gries (Getty Images)

Kelis is a force. Whether through his music or his general aura, the 40-year-old artist gave me “badass” vibrations from the first time I saw her.

Her first album, Kaleidoscope (1999), has been released twenty years ago and Kelis recently met The Guardian to discuss her career, as well as her new “good” life on an isolated farm. Just like when she disclosed the allegations of abuse she suffered during her relationship with Nas, Kelis decided to talk about an aspect of her life that she had previously kept secret. In a choice very in character by the no-nonsense artist, Kelis let the choppa vaporize.

“I was told that we were going to split it all 33/33/33, which we didn’t do,” she told The Guardian. Instead, she said, she was “lied openly and deceived”, specifically pointing to “the Neptunes and their leadership and their lawyers and all that”. As a result, she says she did nothing with sales of her first two albums, which were produced by the Neptunes. But she didn’t notice for a few years because she was making money by touring, “and just the fact that I was not poor seemed enough to me,” she said. “Their argument is,” Well, you signed it. “I say to myself,” Yeah, I signed what I was told, and I was too young and too stupid to verify it. “”

These two albums were the aforementioned Kaleidoscope and Tasty from 2003. In addition to the general shadow of the music industry (hello, 360 Deal!), There are the additional levels of being a black woman in the industry. which should be considered here. As such, I can’t help shouting, “I hate (this) so much right now, I hate (this) so much right now, I hate (this) so much right now…. Ahhhhhh! “

As for today? Well, The Guardian adds:

But she saw Pharrell. A few years ago, he was performing at an industry event and she was in the audience. “And he did this thing to me that he’s known for, which nods (to someone in the audience), so there seems to be mutual respect, while in reality … “She throws her head back and laughs. “I say to myself, OK, I’m not going to shout:” You stole my entire publication! “So you end up nodding back and everyone thinks it’s okay. Like what.”

Would she work with him again? She looks at me as if I asked her if she was going to jump into a shark tank: “Ummm, at that time, there is faith and there is also stupidity.”

Message!

“Well, I’m a very private person, and whether it’s the thing with the Neptunes and being assaulted from a business standpoint, then being assaulted at home, I fought so hard to have my own voice, even with the umbrella these men are looking at what I was trying to do. I am not broken. But I no longer want to protect the sanctity of the black man, ”concluded Kelis.

The Guardian previously noted that Williams and Hugo had not responded to several requests for comment. The Root made a separate request to Pharrell Williams for comments.

.