Kell Brook brutalizes Mark DeLuca on his return and could fight Liam Smith next

08/02/2020

Former world champion Kell Brook returned from retirement, scoring his first win in fourteen months on Saturday night.

“The Special One”, who fought in front of a few thousand spectators in his beloved Sheffield Arena, also defeated Mark DeLuca in round seven.

Brook took two rounds to get started and broke DeLuca’s nose. From then on he literally smelled blood.

Brook sent too many punches in the fight. But it was expected that since 2017 it has not fought in a decent class. Brook had only fought twice since losing to Errol Spence.

In the end the York shireman accelerated. Brook kicked out “Bazooka” after initially dropping him in the third round.

During the competition, a ring told Liam Smith that he would force promoter Eddie Hearn to fight Brook next. The collision would make sense.

Kid Galahad is set for a second jump in the IBF featherweight title after overcoming Claudio Marrero in a solid manner.

The Yorkshireman, under the guidance of Dominic Ingle, put together the perfect film for Marrero to give the Dominican no chance in battle.

After eight hard laps, Marrero was pulled out on his corner.

heavyweight Dave Allen is back in the profit column. He defeated Dorian Darch in the third round of the apparently uncomfortable duel.

“The White Rhino” worked around the ring and temporarily dropped his watch. Then he came to life after a second to do the job.

Easy work for everyone who is looking for a chance for the Lonsdale Belt in the near future after a difficult time.

Allen was badly beaten by David Price before going through some dark times in 2019. Back and rejuvenated, Allen was able to fight for the vacant British title after Daniel Dubois or Joe Joyce were released after completing their April fight.

Before the main event Terri Harper added the WBC title to their IBO super lightweight championship with a unanimous decision on Eva Wahlstrom.

Martin J Ward went on to shoot his way to a super featherweight title with a dominant victory over Jesus Amparan.

Born in Brentwooder won the spin with five wins due to a 100-88 point triumph. He immediately signaled his intention to fight for a world crown.

UK welterweight hope Anthony Tomlinson came closer to a crack on a house belt when Stewart Burt failed in the eliminator on lap nine.

Tomlinson won his twelfth fight in the paid ranks. The 28-year-old can expect to jump into the British or Commonwealth title in 2020.

Billy Joe Saunders protege Donte Dixon Did the job in four rounds against Eduardo Valverde.

Dixon can now boast a 3-0 record after taking a second career break because of a rush against the ropes.

Super Middleweight John Docherty advanced to 8-0 thanks to an easy win over a high-class and superior Pablo Mendoza.

Docherty did the job at the end of the first round. Realistically speaking, Mendoza should never have been there.

In the opener, Callum Beardow won a routine point decision 40-36. In addition, Beardow is now 2-0 cruiserweight.