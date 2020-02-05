Kell Brook concentrated again and applied for two world championships

RINGSIDE May 2, 2020

Rob Mark Robinson

Kell Brook has admitted that nothing short of a “spectacular” win against Mark DeLuca at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield this Saturday will be enough to get the world champions’ attention off the ring after a long pause.

‘The Special One’ (38-2, 26 KOs) takes over Ex-Marine DeLuca for the vacant WBO Inter-Continental super welterweight title in his first fight since December 2018, live at Sky Sports in Great Britain and DAZN in the USA when he strives for an impressive victory to secure his claim to a World Cup fight in 2020.

“I want to become a double champion in 2020,” said Brook. “I’ve never been so motivated, I’ve never been as focused in my career as I am now because I want to mix it with the best.” If I don’t have an incredible performance, it doesn’t count on February 8, I’m not happy.

DeLuca (24-1, 13 KOs) has already earned the respect from Brooks coach Dominic Ingle and the 31-year-old hopes to send the hero from his hometown into retirement and assert his own claim to a world title in the biggest fight of his career.

“Dominic has seen the guy fight live a couple of times, it’s a tough fight,” Brook added. “He is tough, he is an ex-marine, he is obviously in his fitness. He is very determined. He knows that this is a chance to make a name for himself. He will give everything.

“He learned on the road. He has a defeat and in the next fight he avenged the loss, so he obviously learns. He really never lost, he’s a winner. He thinks this is his chance. I have to listen to Dominic’s game plan and then all you have to do is get there and execute it. “

Brook vs. DeLuca is leading a huge night of action in Sheffield.

Kid Galahad (26-1, 15 KOs) meets Claudio Marrero (24-3, 17 KOs) in a final eliminator for the featherweight IBF crown. Terri Harper (9-0, 5 KOs) meets Finnish Eva Wahlstrom (23-1-2, 3 KOs) in an association for the WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight World Titles, taking Anthony Tomlinson (11-0, 6 KOs ) Stewart Burt (13-1-1, 1 KO) in an eliminator for the British and Commonwealth welterweight title Dave Allen (17-5-2, 14 KOs) returns after eight months from the Brentwood super featherweight ring Martin Joseph Ward (23-1-2, 11 KOs) and back with great excitement Sheffield super featherweight Donte Dixon (2-0, 1 KO) return, super middleweight John Docherty (7-0, 5 KO) continues his march towards a first title and Sheffield Light-Heavyweight Callum Beardow (1-0) is fighting for the second time as pro.