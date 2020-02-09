Kell Brook confirms interest in Liam Smith’s clash after winning comeback

RINGSIDE 09/02/2020

Rob Mark Robinson.

Kell Brook returned from the ring after a 14-month hiatus to stop Mark DeLuca in seven laps at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, live at Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

A left hook depressed DeLuca and let the referee jump in after Brook spent the whole fight trying to bleed and injure his visitor hard. The win prepares an exciting 2020 for “The Special One”, which now has many options.

“2020 is the year I’m going to be world champion again,” Brook said afterwards. “I am not afraid of a fighter, I have great respect for Liam Smith, he packed one of my stable mates in Liam Williams.

“I beat him up, and if these beatings are neglected, the fight would be amazing.

“I know he wants the fight. We’re going to sit down with Eddie [Hearn] this week. I love the Smith family, but once we’re there, it’s our business.

“I want to go back to the gym immediately, I want to fight again in 10 or 12 weeks.”

Terri Harper was named WBC super featherweight world champion after beating Eva Walhstom over ten laps to tear the long-reigning Finn’s famous green and gold belt and establish herself as the new star of British boxing.

“I was under a lot of pressure, I am 23 years old and I just did it, I made history,” she said afterwards. “I won, it was a tough fight against a tough girl.”

Kid Galahad scored another goal with Featherweight IBF World Champion Josh Warrington when he stopped Claudio Marrero in an impressive performance in eight rounds of his final eliminator.

“I couldn’t leave anything to the judges after the last time against Warrington,” said Galahad afterwards.

Doncaster fan favorite Dave Allen rattled Dorian Darch twice in three rounds to return to action after his loss to David Price last year.

“That means the world to me, I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time,” he said. “I came back because I love the game. Whatever I have is because of boxing.”

Martin J Ward stayed on course for a World Cup chance in 2020 by showing the Mexican Jesus Amparan between 100 and 88. Anthony Tomlinson showed a career best to stop Scotsman Stewart Burt in her British and Commonwealth welterweight title eliminator Sheffield Super Featherweight Prospect Donte Dixon prevailed 3-0 with a fourth win of the season against Eduardo Valverde, John Docherty scored another knockout win when he stopped Pablo Mendoza 8-0 in the first round, and Sheffield’s light heavyweight talent Callum Beardow won 2-0 with a point win over Pawel Martyniuk.